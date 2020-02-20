|
|
Eleanor M. Singleton
BARTONVILLE — Eleanor Marie Singleton, 87, of Bartonville passed away at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Farmington Country Manor. She was born on March 20, 1932, in Peoria, a daughter of Peter P. and Irma (Rice) Peters.
Eleanor is survived by her two daughters, Cindy Smith of Hanna City and Karen Kilpatrick of Peoria; four grandchildren, Mike Smith, Matt (Katelyn) Smith, and Daniel Smith, all of Hanna City, and Nathan Kilpatrick-Karmenzind of Peoria; and one great-granddaughter, Addison Smith of Hanna City. She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Danielle Kilpatrick-Karmenzind; two brothers, Pete and Tom Peters; and son-in-law, Mike Smith.
She worked as an administrative assistant for Caterpillar Inc. in Peoria for 27 years, retiring in 1995.
Eleanor was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Bartonville. She adored her pets, Fluffy and Shadow and loved feeding the wildlife.
Eleanor's funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at her church. Fr. David Heinz will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, with a prayer service at 6:45 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery in West Peoria.
Memorials may be made to TAPS or SAMS.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020