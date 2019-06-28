|
|
Eleanor Mae Hendryx
METAMORA - Eleanor Mae Hendryx, 89, of Metamora, IL passed away at 10:34 pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at her residence with her children by her bedside. She was born on May 11, 1930 in LeRoy, IL to Lloyd M. and Mary E. (Anliker) Kindig. She married Edgar "Gene" Hendryx on February 14, 1952 in Springfield, IL. He preceded her in death on June 18, 2013.
Surviving are five children, Susan Hendryx of Ana Cortes, WA, Sharon Hendryx of Metamora, IL, Gary Hendryx of Metamora, IL, Greg Hendryx of Baraboo, WI, and Wendy (Alex) Overend of Cumming, GA; nine grandchildren; and seven great- grandchildren.
Eleanor was a legal secretary for Leiken, Leiken, & Leiken in Metamora, IL and a bookkeeper for Shirl's Home Healthcare in Washington, IL. She enjoyed summers at the Metamora Pool and looked forward to attending Friday night concerts in the park. She was an avid Elvis fan.
Cremation Rites have been accorded. The children of Eleanor and Gene will host a dual Celebration of Life from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at their home at 309 North Menard Street in Metamora. Online condolences for the family may be sent using www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 28 to June 30, 2019