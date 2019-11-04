|
Eleanor Mae Moll
FARMINGTON - Eleanor Mae McKeever Moll (Mollie), 100, of Farmington went to her heavenly family on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 2:37 a.m. at Farmington Country Manor.
She was born on February 14, 1919, at her home in Trivoli, IL, to William and Susan Belle (Moul) McKeever. She married Harry "Pete" Moll on February 12, 1939, in Peoria, IL. He preceded her in death on March 28, 1994.
Eleanor was also preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Wayne, Don, Ken, Skeeter and Paul McKeever; and two sisters, Leatha Ulm and Ilene Downing.
Surviving are three children, Sandra (Wes) Martin, April Garlish (Bill Rudd) and Alan Moll; seven grandchildren, Lisa and Jon Proctor, David, Darren and Jamie Garlish, Ryan Moll, Abbey Reynolds and Kayley McCloskey; five step-grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Eleanor attended Trivoli Grade School and Farmington High School. She was a homemaker and a loving mother. Eleanor and Pete managed Farmington Movie Theater and, later, Ace Bowling Lanes. She was an avid bowler and a member of the Farmington American Legion. She loved being with her family and passed on her love of cats to many of her children.
Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington, IL. Pastor Terry England will officiate. The family is planning on a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Fulton County Humane Society or Stray Animal Midway Shelter (SAMS) in Hanna City, IL.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019