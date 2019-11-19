|
|
Eleanor Meyer
MORTON - Eleanor Meyer, 92, of Morton passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on September 28, 1927, in Eureka, Ill., to Ben and Hanna (Rapp) Schumacher. She met Earl Meyer and they married on September 14, 1952, in Eureka. He preceded her in death on November 25, 1999. She was also preceded in death by her parents and sister.
Surviving are her daughter, Nancy (Ronald) Hoppe; two grandchildren, Renee (Chris) Gruel and Randy (Janna) Hoppe; and three great-granddaughters, Alyssa Gruel and Cameron and Piper Hoppe, all whom she thought the world of.
Eleanor enjoyed her second home out in Scottsdale, Ariz., for many years, with her family. Many wonderful memories were made there, especially in the pool with her grandchildren.
She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton, and enjoyed volunteering with a small group of ladies every Friday and going out for breakfast with them. She also enjoyed reading, watching the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears, and most of all, spending time with her family.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. A private family burial will be held at Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to We Care, Inc. or St. Jude Runner's Association.
A special thank you to Dr. Janice Takata-Rossi for all the wonderful care she gave to her for almost 10 years, and also to Riverview Nursing Home, their staff and therapy department.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019