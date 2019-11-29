|
|
Eleanor R. Baer
EUREKA – Eleanor Rose Baer, 101, of Eureka, formerly of Edelstein, passed away at 10:55 p.m. Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
Eleanor was born on October 12, 1918 in Meadows, IL, the daughter of Albert and Anna (Blunier) Grusy. She married Otto M. Baer on October 3, 1943 in Eureka. He preceded her in death on December 4, 1997.
Surviving are nine children, Anna Marie (Steve) Stoller of Wyoming, Delores Baer of Eureka, Linda (Rolland) Joos of Chillicothe, George Baer of Eureka, Edward (Connie) Baer of Elverson, PA, Larry (Vera) Baer of Edelstein, Terry Baer of Peoria, Cynthia Herr of Fairbury, and Nita (Kevin) Grimm of Morrill, KS; 27 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Norman Grusy of Portland, OR, and John Grusy of Urbana; one sister, Gloria (Tom) Fox of Pingree Grove; and one sister-in-law, Lydia Hauter of Morton. She was also preceded in death by one infant daughter, Anita K. Baer; one sister, Frances Grusy; one brother, Albert Grusy, Jr.; two grandsons, Keith Baer and Matthew Stoller; one great-granddaughter, Bessyanna Knapp; and one great-grandson, Russell Grimm.
Eleanor was a member of the Princeville Apostolic Christian Church and also attended the Eureka Apostolic Christian Church.
Her funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Princeville Apostolic Christian Church. Ministers of the church will officiate. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Princeville Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall. Additional visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Princeville Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. Condolences may be left for Eleanor's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019