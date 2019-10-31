|
Eleanor R. Colan
PEORIA — Eleanor Ruth Colan, 96, of Peoria, IL, passed away and went to be with her Lord on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria. She was born on April 2, 1923, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Claude and Ethel Howell. Eleanor married William Francis Colan on November 19, 1944. He preceded her in death in 2008. Surviving are four sons, Richard (Jeanne), Mark (Joan), Patrick, and Philip (Beth); three daughters, Christina (Paul) Sullwold, Cynthia (Robert) Wegner, and Claudia (Willem) van Dijk; twelve grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren.
A celebration-of-life service will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church, 10811 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria, Monday, November 4, 2019, at 11 a.m., with visitation the hour prior, 10-11 a.m. Interment to follow at Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lutheran Hillside Village Foundation Benevolent Fund, St. Jude Catholic Church, or the Spalding Renewal Center-Cursillo, Peoria, IL.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019