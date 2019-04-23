|
Eleanor V. Compton
PEORIA - Eleanor V. Compton, 75, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 11:42 a.m. at Generations Nursing Home of Peoria.
She was born on October 12, 1943, in Peoria, IL, to Monroe and Eunice Flatt. She grew up in Peoria, IL, and later married Raymond N. Compton Sr. on July 7, 1979. They were married 40 years. He survives.
Eleanor was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Deveraux Hubbard. She loved the Lord and prayed often.
She cherished her family and enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and siblings. She also enjoyed cooking and getting her hair styled. Her honesty and love will be truly missed.
Eleanor leaves to cherish her precious memory, her husband, Raymond N. Compton Sr.; one son, Nathaniel Turner of Champaign, IL; two step-sons, Darryl Compton of Danville, IL, and Raymond Compton Jr. of Peoria, IL; three daughters, Cassandra Turner, Carla (Malcolm) Clark and Lanette Compton, all of Peoria; two step-daughters, Crystal (Eddie) Mann of Peoria and Sonya Carruthers of Oakdale, MN; two brothers, Earl Flatt and Andrew (Gloria) Flatt, both of Peoria; eight sisters, Ardie Mae Robinson of Atlanta, GA, Eunice (Abe) Thompson, Shirleen Walls, Maryfrance Flatt, Madeline (Leo) Randle, Loretta (Leon) Little and Janice (Melvin) Little, all of Peoria, and Ida (Edward) Smith of Atlanta, GA; fifteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends whom loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and one sister.
Home going services will be held Friday, April 26, 2019, at St. Paul Baptist Church at 11 a.m., with a visitation service commencing one hour prior at 10 a.m. Pastor Deveraux Hubbard will officiate. Eleanor will be entombed at Parkview Mausoleum.
Online condolences and words of encouragement can be made at twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019