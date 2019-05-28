Home

Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Eleanore Riedel Obituary
Eleanore Riedel
PEORIA - Eleanore Mae Riedel, 98, of Peoria peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Lutheran Hillside Village.
Born in Chicago on June 29, 1920, to Joseph and Lillian Sandman, Eleanore married Raymond P. Riedel on April 11, 1942, in Chicago. He preceded her in death on September 15, 1978.
Surviving are three of their four children, David (Harriet) Riedel of Flanders, NJ, Thomas (Joyce) Riedel of Naples, FL, and Marianne (Shelley) Epstein of Peoria; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
One son, James Riedel; two grandchildren, David Riedel and Jamie Epstein; two brothers; and two sisters preceded her in death.
Eleanore lived most of her life in the Chicago area, before moving to Peoria last July. She worked in the administrative office of Sears Roebuck for many years. She was a member of the Catholic faith.
She loved playing Yahtzee and bingo (and she was quite good at both) and enjoyed time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Eleanore also took great joy in being a member of the Ginger Snap Girls for 90 years.
A celebration of Eleanore's life will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, followed by her burial. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home of Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials to honor Eleanore can be made in memory of David Riedel to Eden Autism, 2 Merwick Road, Princeton, NJ 08540, https://edenautism.org/; the Jamie Epstein Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Community Foundation of Central Illinois, 3625 N. Sheridan, Peoria IL 61633, https://communityfoundationci.org/; or a .
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.woosley-wilton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 28 to May 30, 2019
