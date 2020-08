Eliana L. KimmerleEAST PEORIA — Eliana L. Kimmerle, 6, of East Peoria, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the Morton United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 5:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and memorial service and masks are recommended.To view Eliana's full obituary visit www.knappjohnson.com