Elias Aupperle


1927 - 2019
Elias Aupperle Obituary
Elias Aupperle
PRINCEVILLE - Elias E. Aupperle, 92, of Fairbury, the father of a Princeville resident, died at 3:55 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at Heritage Health, Normal.
His funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, Fairbury with Pastor Ann Champion officiating. Burial will be in the Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery, Fairbury with full military rites accorded by the Fairbury VFW and American Legion posts. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury and 9:30 to 10:15 am Wednesday at the church. The family suggests memorials be given to OSF Hospice or the First United Methodist Church, Fairbury.
Eli was born Jan. 31, 1927 in Fairbury, IL the son of Ernest and Lena Gnehm Aupperle. He married Greta Ann Ellis on Jan. 16, 1955 in Long Point, IL. She preceded him in death on May 31, 2014.
Survivors include four sons, Dennis R. (Cindy) Aupperle, Princeville, Ronald E. (Vicki) Aupperle, Pontiac, Robert A. (Kristi) Aupperle, Towanda, Mark D. (Kristi) Aupperle, LeRoy, two daughters, Beth A. (Paul) Froidcoeur, Minooka, Linda S. (Pete) Bergstrom, Monticello, thirteen grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, two brothers, Elmer (Beata) Aupperle, Champaign, Eldon R. (Virginia) Aupperle, Toulon and one sister-in-law, Joanne Aupperle, Normal.
He is preceded in death by one brother and one sister.
Eli served in the US Army's 2nd infantry 23rd regiment M company during the Korean War and was involved in the battle at Heartbreak Ridge. He was a Fairbury High School graduate and a lifetime farmer in the Fairbury area. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Fairbury VFW, Country Couples, 4-H leader and a longtime Dairyland Seed dealer.
A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019
