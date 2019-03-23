|
Elisabeth "Beth" Ziegele
PEORIA - Elisabeth "Beth" Ziegele of Irving, Texas, formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Beth will always be remembered as a loving, caring and devoted wife, mother, friend and neighbor. She instilled these attributes in her children. She was married for 67 years to her beloved husband, Walter "Walt" Ziegele. They had four children, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Beth was born in Enfield, Illinois, on September 27, 1928, to Martha and Thomas Robley. They resided in Enfield until moving to Jacksonville, and subsequently to Bartonville, Illinois, in 1936. She attended Manual Training High School in Peoria, graduating in 1946. After graduation, she worked as the secretary to the Superintendent of Peoria Public Schools, a position she held until she and Walt started their family. After the children were grown, she worked part-time as a dispatcher and office manager at Peoria Concrete Construction Company. She also volunteered as an election assistant.
Beth was a member of University United Methodist Church for over 65 years. She and Walt gave countless hours of their time in leadership and volunteer positions at the church. Beth was active in the United Methodist Women's Circle and worked for many years in the Corner Closet Thrift Shop, where affordable clothing was available for Peoria-area residents. She enjoyed playing Pinochle and Sequence with long-time friends, but her first priority was caring for Walt and their children, supporting the children in their academic, sports and community activities, and caring for other family members, neighbors and friends.
Beth is survived by her sister, Kay (Carl) Fischer of Petersburg, IL; and her children, Kathleen Ziegele Burton of Downers Grove, Illinois, David (Louise Maillett) Ziegele of Chevy Chase, Maryland, Terri (Doug) Bachtel of Prairie Village, Kansas, and Jayne (Mike Baker) Metz-Baker of Irving, Texas. Beth is also survived by her grandchildren, Cody (Becca Pratt) Metz of La Vernia, Texas, Anna Bachtel of Kansas City, Missouri, and Alison (Chris) Russell of Prairie Village, Kansas; her great-grandson, Clark Russell; and great-granddaughter, Louise Russell.
Beth was preceded in death by her husband, Walt; her parents; her sisters, Linda Lou, Ann, Sue and Doris; and her brother, John.
The Ziegele family would like to thank the loving and dedicated staff at MacArthur Hills Senior Living Community, as well as the Dallas Home Health and Hospice team.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel, 2021 N. University, Peoria, IL, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Parkview Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to 2053 Azalea Trail, Irving, TX 75063.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Beth's memory can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box 4527, New York, NY 10163, or at www.nationalmssociety.org.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019