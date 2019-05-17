|
Elissa Underwood
PEKIN - Elissa Lorene Underwood, 82, of Pekin passed away at 11:15 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Pekin Manor.
Born June 16, 1936, in Keiser, Arkansas, to Thurso W. and Alma L. (Gillam) Parnell, she married Billie Charles Underwood on September 30, 1954, in Hernando, Mississippi. He died on January 9, 2000, in East Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Eric Underwood; and five sisters.
Surviving are three daughters, Becky (Leonard) Bobbitt of Pekin, Tammy Godsey of Bartonville and Kimberly (Daniel) Eye of Manito; one son, Phillip J. (JoAnn) Underwood of Pekin; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A homemaker, Elissa was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed bowling and had won many awards for her accomplishments. Her family was most important to her and she cherished their weekend barbeques.
Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Pekin First Church of the Nazarene. Pastor W. Lloyd Brock will officiate. Visitation will from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday evening at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Additional visitation will from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday morning at the church. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to , Central Illinois Chapter, 614 West Glen Avenue, Peoria, Illinois 61614; or Harbor Light Hospice, 3000 North Main Street, East Peoria, Illinois 61611.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 17 to May 19, 2019