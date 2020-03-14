Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
305 N Galena Ave
Wyoming, IL 61491
(309) 695-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Banz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth A. "Betty" Banz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth A. "Betty" Banz Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" A. Banz
WYOMING - Elizabeth "Betty" A. Banz, 95, of Wyoming, IL, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 9:02 a.m.
She was born on July 18, 1924, in Wyoming, the daughter of Ralph M. and Bernadette (Sager) Cox. She married Douglas S. Banz on May 3, 1947, in Wyoming. He preceded her in death on September 27, 2006.
Surviving are one daughter, Barb (Jeff) Peterson of Wyanet; one son, Jeff (Michelle) Banz of Davenport; four grandchildren, Kelly and Kim Banz and Tyler and Lauren Peterson; one brother, William (Jeanie) Cox of Wyoming; one sister, Lois Smith of Peoria; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two sons, Gregory and Stephen Banz; three brothers, Clement, Kenneth and Robert Cox; two sisters, Jeane Saline and Mildred Stear; and a nephew, Keith Cox.
Betty graduated from Wyoming High School with the class of 1942. She was an inspector for Caterpillar from 1942 to 1948 during World War II, where she met her beloved husband, Doug, and then was a lifelong and dedicated homemaker. She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church and their Altar & Rosary Society.
A visitation will be on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming, with a graveside service immediately following at St. Dominic Cemetery. Father John Cyr will officiate.
A memorial mass for Betty will be held once the Coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church or P.A.D.S. (Public Action to Deliver Shelter).
Online condolences may be left for Betty's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -