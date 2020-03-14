|
Elizabeth "Betty" A. Banz
WYOMING - Elizabeth "Betty" A. Banz, 95, of Wyoming, IL, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 9:02 a.m.
She was born on July 18, 1924, in Wyoming, the daughter of Ralph M. and Bernadette (Sager) Cox. She married Douglas S. Banz on May 3, 1947, in Wyoming. He preceded her in death on September 27, 2006.
Surviving are one daughter, Barb (Jeff) Peterson of Wyanet; one son, Jeff (Michelle) Banz of Davenport; four grandchildren, Kelly and Kim Banz and Tyler and Lauren Peterson; one brother, William (Jeanie) Cox of Wyoming; one sister, Lois Smith of Peoria; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two sons, Gregory and Stephen Banz; three brothers, Clement, Kenneth and Robert Cox; two sisters, Jeane Saline and Mildred Stear; and a nephew, Keith Cox.
Betty graduated from Wyoming High School with the class of 1942. She was an inspector for Caterpillar from 1942 to 1948 during World War II, where she met her beloved husband, Doug, and then was a lifelong and dedicated homemaker. She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church and their Altar & Rosary Society.
A visitation will be on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming, with a graveside service immediately following at St. Dominic Cemetery. Father John Cyr will officiate.
A memorial mass for Betty will be held once the Coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church or P.A.D.S. (Public Action to Deliver Shelter).
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020