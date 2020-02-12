Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Resurrection Mausoleum Chapel,
7519 N. Allen Road
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Resurrection Mausoleum Chapel
7519 N. Allen Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Katus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth A. "Betty" Katus


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth A. "Betty" Katus Obituary
Elizabeth A. "Betty" Katus
PEORIA - Elizabeth A. "Betty" Katus was called to her heavenly home at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Manor Court of Liberty Village in Peoria.
She was born on July 12, 1926, in Spring Valley, IL, to Agostino and Elizabeth (Riva) Zorzi. They preceded her in death, along with her husband, Frank A. Katus Jr.; sister, Ann Zorzi; and brothers, August, Samuel (Kathryn) and Louis. Her brothers-in-law, Jacque (Bette) Katus and Wayne Katus, also preceded her in death; as well as her nephew. Mark Zorzi; great-nephew, Gabriel Zorzi; and son-in-law, Bob Grant.
After her mother's death in 1934, Betty and her four siblings were removed to the Guardian Angel Orphanage on Heading Avenue in Peoria, where she lived until she was of high school age. She graduated from the Academy of Our Lady in 1944 and began working at Caterpillar Tractor Co., where she met Frank. They were married at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Peoria on November 26, 1949. He preceded her in death just before their 67th anniversary, on November 10, 2016. Surviving are their three daughters, Susan Grant of Peoria, Barbara Katus of Philadelphia, PA, and Deborah Katus of New York City. Also surviving are her niece, Janet (Norman) Raffety, along with their children and grandchildren; nephew, Douglas (Joy) Zorzi; and sister-in-law, Olga Katus. There are 11 surviving Katus nieces and nephews, along with numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Betty was a devout Catholic and devoted wife and mother. For 20 years, she was a member of St. Thomas Parish, where her daughters attended grade school; she also belonged to the Altar and Rosary Society and the Daughters of Isabella for many years. The family moved to Holy Family Parish in 1970, where Betty remained a parishioner until her death.
Betty's loving care for her family was evident in every task, be it great or small, from darning socks to baking delicious pies. In later years, she and Frank enjoyed trips to New York, Philadelphia, Florida and Texas
Due to declining health, Betty and Frank relocated to Liberty Village, where she resided for the last ten years of her life and was treated with kindness and dignity. Her family wishes to express their profound gratitude to the dedicated staff of both Liberty Village and Harbor Light Hospice.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, preceded by a half-hour visitation, at Resurrection Mausoleum Chapel, 7519 N. Allen Road. Franciscan Friars will officiate. Entombment will follow.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave their private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -