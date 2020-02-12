|
Elizabeth A. "Betty" Katus
PEORIA - Elizabeth A. "Betty" Katus was called to her heavenly home at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Manor Court of Liberty Village in Peoria.
She was born on July 12, 1926, in Spring Valley, IL, to Agostino and Elizabeth (Riva) Zorzi. They preceded her in death, along with her husband, Frank A. Katus Jr.; sister, Ann Zorzi; and brothers, August, Samuel (Kathryn) and Louis. Her brothers-in-law, Jacque (Bette) Katus and Wayne Katus, also preceded her in death; as well as her nephew. Mark Zorzi; great-nephew, Gabriel Zorzi; and son-in-law, Bob Grant.
After her mother's death in 1934, Betty and her four siblings were removed to the Guardian Angel Orphanage on Heading Avenue in Peoria, where she lived until she was of high school age. She graduated from the Academy of Our Lady in 1944 and began working at Caterpillar Tractor Co., where she met Frank. They were married at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Peoria on November 26, 1949. He preceded her in death just before their 67th anniversary, on November 10, 2016. Surviving are their three daughters, Susan Grant of Peoria, Barbara Katus of Philadelphia, PA, and Deborah Katus of New York City. Also surviving are her niece, Janet (Norman) Raffety, along with their children and grandchildren; nephew, Douglas (Joy) Zorzi; and sister-in-law, Olga Katus. There are 11 surviving Katus nieces and nephews, along with numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Betty was a devout Catholic and devoted wife and mother. For 20 years, she was a member of St. Thomas Parish, where her daughters attended grade school; she also belonged to the Altar and Rosary Society and the Daughters of Isabella for many years. The family moved to Holy Family Parish in 1970, where Betty remained a parishioner until her death.
Betty's loving care for her family was evident in every task, be it great or small, from darning socks to baking delicious pies. In later years, she and Frank enjoyed trips to New York, Philadelphia, Florida and Texas
Due to declining health, Betty and Frank relocated to Liberty Village, where she resided for the last ten years of her life and was treated with kindness and dignity. Her family wishes to express their profound gratitude to the dedicated staff of both Liberty Village and Harbor Light Hospice.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, preceded by a half-hour visitation, at Resurrection Mausoleum Chapel, 7519 N. Allen Road. Franciscan Friars will officiate. Entombment will follow.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020