Elizabeth Allene Jones
SAN JOSE - Elizabeth Allene Jones, 77, of San Jose passed away at 10:47 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.
Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Steve Weber, her son-in-law, will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral. Burial will be at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peoria Rescue Ministries -Women's Pregnancy Center, P.O. Box 837, Peoria, IL 61652-0837; or a charity of the donor's choice
