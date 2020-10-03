1/1
Elizabeth Allene Jones
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Allene Jones
SAN JOSE - Elizabeth Allene Jones, 77, of San Jose passed away at 10:47 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.
Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Steve Weber, her son-in-law, will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral. Burial will be at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peoria Rescue Ministries -Women's Pregnancy Center, P.O. Box 837, Peoria, IL 61652-0837; or a charity of the donor's choice.
To view her full obituary or to express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Funeral
10:30 AM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory Funeral Homes, L.L.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved