Elizabeth Allene JonesSAN JOSE - Elizabeth Allene Jones, 77, of San Jose passed away at 10:47 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Steve Weber, her son-in-law, will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral. Burial will be at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peoria Rescue Ministries -Women's Pregnancy Center, P.O. Box 837, Peoria, IL 61652-0837; or a charity of the donor's choice To view her full obituary or to express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com