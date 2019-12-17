|
|
Elizabeth Ann Cullinan Mathers
PEORIA - Elizabeth Cullinan Mathers, or lovingly known as "Libby," peacefully passed away Saturday, December 14th, 2019 in Peoria, Illinois.
Libby, also affectionately known as "Dibby" by her two older brothers, was born to Duane Austin Cullinan and Mary Habel Cullinan on May 5th, 1954 at St. Francis Hospital in Peoria, Illinois. Known for being a sweet, beautiful child, she later grew into a pioneering force in the business areas of farming, cattle, horses, and the establishment of successful shops, gaming bars, a developed distillery, and a Farm to Table restaurant called "Harvest" in Delavan, Illinois.
Throughout her life, besides her love for all types of music, horses were Libby's greatest passion. For over fifty years she was not only a successful Exhibitor, she was a skilled horse trainer and later became an owner of a renowned border facility in Morton and later in Delavan, Illinois.
Still passionate about her horse operations, she expanded her interests to purebred angus cattle. In the last 20 years she had countless champions at the state and national levels including six Grand National Champions at the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado and three National Grand Champions at the North American International Livestock Show in Louisville, Kentucky. Libby's annual Fall Cattle Sale in Tremont, Illinois for eleven consecutive years brought in buyers from twenty-seven states, Canada, Mexico and South America. It was through her cattle and farming success she respectfully became known by other land and livestock owners in the area as "The Woman of the West."
Libby graduated from Bergan High School in 1972 and went on to attend Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Libby resided in Peoria, Illinois until her move to rural Tremont in 2004. A big believer in the development of the downtown area in Delavan, Illinois, Libby started with the opening of a farm-to-table restaurant she named "Harvest." Libby then continued investing in many more downtown buildings, and was a huge force in revitalizing Main street. Delavan became Libby's home-away-from-home largely due to the many friends and business associates she loved who lived there.
Along with her business interests, Libby was a member of the Junior League of Peoria, a benefactor to WTVP, a long time member of the Mid-West Charity Horse Show Board, and the National and State Benefactor of the Junior Angus Association.
Libby is survived by one son, Thomas A. Mathers (Kristin)of Peoria, Illinois, her two brothers, Dr. Stephen A. Cullinan (Patricia) of Naples, Florida, Michael N. Cullinan (Margee) of Peoria, Illinois, and ten nieces and nephews and twenty three great nieces and nephews.
Libby was a very strong woman with equally strong beliefs and interests. A woman of ACTION who "Lived her life like a song...and sang it. Who lived her life like a game...and played it. Who lived her life like a challenge...and met it. Who knew life was a sacrifice...and offered it. And who truly realized life was about love...and enjoyed it." We will all greatly miss her...
Visitation will take place on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church, 904 East Lake Avenue in Peoria Heights, Illinois. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Thomas Catholic Church with an additional visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Msgr. Jason Gray will be the Celebrant. Burial after the services will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Libby's honor to the Illinois Angus Association 248 CR 2500 North Mahomet, Illinois 61858, St. Thomas Catholic Church or to the Duane and Mary Cullinan Memorial Trust.
Libby's family would also like to extend their gratitude to the medical staff of OSF for their exceptional care...and also to Mrs. Marcia Dennis who went above and beyond with her continual love, support and loyalty to Libby throughout her long, brave, and hard-fought journey.Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019