Elizabeth Ann Lehnhausen
PEORIA - Elizabeth Ann Lehnhausen, 99, passed away peacefully with family by her side on October 7, 2020.
Elizabeth was born in Peoria on November 16, 1920, to William and Josephine Waugh. She attended the Academy of Our Lady High School where she met the love of her life, Robert Lehnhausen. She was initially attracted to "Lenny" because he had a car. Her wise decision to ask him to a Valentine Dance resulted in a marriage that lasted 72 years.
Elizabeth is survived by her 7 children: Mary Jo Lehnhausen (Arun Pinto), Phillip (Teresa) Lehnhausen, Ann (Jack) Burtelow, Tom Lehnhausen, Kay (Scot) Ironside, Steve (Karen) Lehnhausen, and Dave Lehnhausen; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; her brother Father John Waugh, and many loving nieces and nephews. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lehnhausen, her infant son, Robert, daughter-in-law Cathy (Shannon) Lehnhausen, grandson Jacob Johnson, her brothers William (Joy) Waugh, David (Jean) Waugh, Joseph (Freddie) Waugh; and her sisters, Mary Jo (Harold) Konvalinka, and Kathleen (Phil) Harney.
Having been born into a big family and then raising her own large family, Elizabeth found joy in spending time with her children, extended family, and hosting or attending large family gatherings. Her life centered around her family, and she was the happiest when everyone was together, and she could cuddle a little one on her lap.
Spending time with her friends was always one of the highlights of her free time. The love and laughter shared with these women warmed her heart and renewed her spirit. She belonged to several bridge clubs over the years and always looked forward to the perfect hand.
Elizabeth was always willing to help others and drew great satisfaction from volunteering weekly at the St. Jude Auxillary at Methodist Hospital greeting the families of childhood cancer patients with warm hugs, a friendly smile, and delicious homemade treats. She also was involved in the Seminary Aid Society whose members pray for vocations as well as provide a prayer support group for those currently in the seminary.
Elizabeth was a woman of deep faith. Her love of God and belief in the Lord certainly helped her get through the ups and downs of living 99 years. Her rosary was always close by as it seemed as though she had a direct line to Heaven and a long list of people and special intentions to pray for. She was an active member of St. Cecilia Parish for many, many years then volunteered her time to assist at St. Philomena Church. In retirement, Robert and Elizabeth became members of St. Jude's Catholic Church which is where the funeral Mass for Elizabeth will be celebrated. To her family and friends, Elizabeth was truly a gift from God to all of us.
The Lehnhausen family is grateful for the care that Elizabeth received from Dr. Tom Kouri and the staff at Buehler Home for the last 3 years of her life.
The funeral mass for Elizabeth will take place on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Jude's Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, the Lehnhausen family would appreciate donations to these Peoria Area organizations which were very important to Elizabeth: Sophia's Kitchen, 103 S. Richard Pryor Place, Peoria, IL 61605 or The Heller Center for Kids with Cancer at OSF Healthcare Children's Hospital of Illinois, 530 NE Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61637.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging onto www.wrightandsalmon.com