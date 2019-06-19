|
Elizabeth "Lisa" Ann Timmons
LEWISTOWN - Elizabeth "Lisa" Ann Timmons, 64, of Lewistown passed away at 8:35 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
She was born on August 22, 1954, in Canton to William and Anna (Day) Taylor. She married George Timmons on May 12, 1973, at the Salvation Army Church in Canton, IL.
Also surviving are two children, Virginia (Russell) Denton of Macomb and T.J. (Kristin) Timmons of Sherman, IL; five grandchildren, Marissa, Adisson, Alenna, Luke and Cara; one sister, Robin (Jimmy) Gorsuch of Decatur, IL; two brothers, Dan (Gina) Taylor of Canton and Bobby Taylor of Morton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lisa was preceded in death by her parents.
Lisa worked as a school bus driver and a photographer. She was a member of the Assembly of God in Canton, IL, and also a member of the Lewistown Rebekah Lodge #566. Lisa participated in Breast Cancer. She loved her family and kids.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, IL. Pastor Craig Yarde will officiate. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton, IL. A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorials can be made to the Cancer Center.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 19 to June 21, 2019