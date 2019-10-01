Home

Oaks-Hines Funeral Home
1601 E CHESTNUT ST
CANTON, IL 61520
(309) 647-1601
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home
1601 E CHESTNUT ST
CANTON, IL 61520
Elizabeth B. Turl


1919 - 2019
Elizabeth B. Turl Obituary
Elizabeth B. Turl
CANTON - Elizabeth B. Turl, 99, of Canton passed away at 11:02 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019, at Red Oak Estates in Canton.
She was born on December 23, 1919, in Canton to William and Julia A. (Raker) Snider. Elizabeth married Gordon E. Turl on April 2, 1938, in Kahoka, MO. He preceded her in death on November 5, 1989.
Also preceding her in death were her parents, three brothers and six sisters.
Surviving are one son, Marvin (Debbie) Turl of Panama; three grandchildren, Chris Turl, Elizabeth (Jim) Chelgren and Amanda (Mike) Hamilton; niece, Sandy Chapman; four great-grandchildren, Brittany Plevka, Josh Chelgren, Cody Chelgren and Kyle Hamilton; and one great-great-grandchild, Everly Plevka.
Elizabeth attended Wesley United Methodist Church in Canton.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton, where visitation will be one hour prior to services. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial of ashes will take place following the services at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton.
To leave online condolences or to view Elizabeth's video tribute, please visit oakshinesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019
