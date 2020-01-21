|
Elizabeth "Liz" Biegler
PEORIA - Elizabeth "Liz" Biegler, 95, of Peoria passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on December 10, 1924, in Dillon Township to Eurvon and Anna (Rodenbush) Atkins. She married Pastor Clare E. Biegler in 1953 and he preceded her in death in 1975.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Knapp; and four brothers, Robert "Bob" Atkins, William "Bill" Atkins, Allan Atkins and Walter "Walt" Atkins.
Surviving are two daughters, Rosie Biegler and Evie Biegler, both of Peoria; and four grandchildren, Raymond (Tamara) Knapp III of Rockton, IL, Malinda Jensen of Maryland, Megan Knapp of Kansas City, MO, and Molly Painter of Adel, IA. Also surviving are five great-grandchildren, Zoey, Samantha, Alina, Clarissa and Kimberly; a sister, Janis Riddle of Hopedale; and many nieces and nephews.
Liz was a 40-year member of the former Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church and a current member of Grace and Peace Lutheran Church in Peoria. She was also a member of the Heart of Illinois Via De Cristo, Cursillo and the senior citizens group at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. She worked as an Registered Nurse with OSF St. Francis Medical Center for many years, retiring in 1989. Liz enjoyed sewing, quilting, knitting, putting together puzzles, dominoes, cards and gardening.
A funeral service will be Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service at Grace and Peace Lutheran Church in Peoria. Burial will follow the service at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria.
Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions can be made to Grace and Peace Lutheran Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020