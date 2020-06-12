Elizabeth "Betty" Burrell Miller

(December 12, 1924 - May 17, 2020)

PEORIA - Elizabeth (Betty) Burrell Miller joined the Lord peacefully on Sunday May 17, 2020 at the age of 95. Betty was born on December 12, 1924 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to Percival and Jane Kerr Burrell. She was to be the oldest of three daughters. Her father, a WWI Marine Corps sergeant, opened a successful service station in Dayton, Ohio. In 1927, little sister Helen Burrell joined the family. But soon the Great Depression hit the family hard. Percival's once thriving business was forced to close and the family faced hard times. A third daughter, Peggy was born in 1932. To help the struggling family, Betty was sent to live with her mother's sister, Helen Wood. Helen had married a successful Canadian businessman and was well off. With the Woods in Windsor Canada, Betty was to learn many of her social graces from Aunt Helen and maintained a close relationship with her throughout her aunt's life. After three years, Betty rejoined her family, now resettled in Decatur, Illinois. The family next moved to Des Moines, Iowa where Betty graduated from high school. By 1944, the family had moved to Peoria, Illinois where her father had a new job. Betty enrolled at Bradley University where she joined Pi Beta Phi sorority. Betty had many Pi Phi life-long friends and remained an active alumni member of the Pi Beta Phi throughout her life. In the spring of 1946, Betty was attending a school dance when she spied the bright blue eyes of a handsome young man. The young man spotted this beautiful young brunette woman across the room. Their eyes met and they were instantly drawn to one another. The blued-eye Army veteran was Elwyn (Al) Wesley Miller, the love of Betty's life. The couple married in Bloomington, Illinois on November 22, 1946. In the late summer of 1947, their first child was born: Helen Elizabeth. Al and Betty named the little girl in honor of Betty's aunt Helen. She had Al's blue eyes. Elwyn got his engineering degree from Bradley and was hired by Caterpillar Tractor in early 1950. The young family bought a house in Marquette Heights, Il. They were soon joined by a boy, David Burrell Miller. David was born in Peoria on December 10, 1950. Coincidentally, Aunt Helen was also born on December 10. Betty always claimed she had David that day on purpose. David and Aunt Helen shared this special birthday connection until Great-Auntie Helen's passing.

In 1952, Caterpillar transferred Al and Betty to Spokane, Washington where they would live until moving back to Peoria for good in 1959. While in Spokane Betty and Al met lifelong friends Ralph and Jean Shotwell. The Shotwell's had a daughter, Joanie who become lifelong friends with Helen Miller. Moving back to Peoria in 1959 brought Betty to her home for the next 56 years. Betty and Al loved golf, playing at the public courses. Betty had a handicap as low as 7 and was the City Women's Champion one year. In 1965, Betty and Al built a new home in Northmoor Hills. Years went by: Helen graduating from Peoria Central High and David graduating from Richwoods High School. Betty and Al became avid bicyclists, often touring for miles on the country roads around the area. Unfortunately, a cycling accident would change Betty's life forever. On March 12, 1972, a sunny spring Sunday, Betty and Al were cycling near Dunlap when they were struck by a truck. Al was killed instantly, and Betty hospitalized with minor injuries, but a broken heart.

Picking up the pieces, Betty continued with her life. In 1975, Betty started dating a friend and widower, Ralph V. Spring. Betty and Ralph would become constant companions, marrying in 2002. After Ralph's retirement from Caterpillar, Betty and Ralph shared their two loves: golf and travel. The couple became snowbirds wintering in Florida, Arizona and California. In his long career at Caterpillar, Ralph made many friends overseas. Betty and Ralph would frequently combine their love of travel and golf by visiting friends and wintering in Australia and New Zealand. Ralph passed away in 2005. Betty continued on, tending her garden, volunteering with the Peoria Park District and traveling for several more years. Finally, the years took their toll and Betty stopped playing golf and traveling. Her backyard gardens were her pride and joy. She spent many hours tending the plants and flowers. Finally, at age 90, Betty could no longer safely stay in her home. Helen lives outside of Lyndon, Kansas, so Betty moved to an assisted living facility in nearby Osage City. In Kansas Betty regularly enjoyed the company of Helen, granddaughter Elke and great-granddaughter Annika. Betty passed away peacefully at 12:34 PM CST in Osage City, KS.

Elizabeth Kerr Burrell Miller is survived by one sister, Peggy Gumplo of Colorado Springs, CO. One daughter Helen (and Edwin) Woerner of Lyndon KS; a son, Dr. David (and Sybil) of Granite Bay, CA. Granddaughters Elke Riedlecker of Topeka, KS; Eva Wolfe (and Jesse) of Corvallis, OR and Kelli Miller Lanzi (and Stephen) of Roseville, CA; Grandsons Rory Miller of Los Angeles, CA; Kyle Miller of Moraga, CA, two great grandchildren, Annika Langston of Topeka, KS and Jurgen Wolfe of Corvallis, OR.

Elizabeth "Betty" Burrell Miller lived her life with gusto and determination, and definitely on her own terms. She was a devoted daughter and niece, a beloved wife to two fine men, a loving and caring mother, and always a person of integrity, humor and grace. Betty lived her life to the fullest, an athlete and world traveler.

Our beloved mother, Betty Miller will be buried at Springdale Cemetery beside her first and everlasting true love, our father, Elwyn Miller. The interment will happen on a date to be determined. Interested parties may contact Dr. David Miller at: drdbmiller@yahoo.com



