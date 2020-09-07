Elizabeth E. Wilcox
FARMINGTON -- Elizabeth E. Wilcox, 69, of Farmington, passed away at 4:29 AM on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. She was born on April 15, 1951 in Peoria, IL to Charles and Viola (Derrick) Brashers. She married Kevin E. Wilcox on November 11, 1970 in Farmington, IL. He preceded her in death on October 31, 2018.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; and one son, Jeff Ellsworth.
Elizabeth is survived by two children, Christine Collins, and Shawn Wilcox both of Farmington, IL; two brothers, Chuck Brashers, and Robert (Becky) Brashers; three sisters, Nancy Utsinger, Sheila Heady, and Barbara Stivers; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a loving dear friend, Wandalea Scott.
Elizabeth retired in 2008 from Misubishi Motors. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and reading.
A celebration of Life will be held from 2-6 PM on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 227 N. East Street in Farmington, IL. A burial of ashes will be held at Smithville Cemetery, Hanna City, IL at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded with Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington. Memorials may be made to the Farmington Area Public Library.