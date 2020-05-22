|
|
Elizabeth Hardaway
EAST PEORIA - Elizabeth Kathryn Hardaway, 62, of East Peoria, IL, passed away at 12:44 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her residence. Her service dog, Emma, passed away on the same day.
She was born June 27, 1957, in Blytheville, AR, to Fred W. and Ruby K. (Henderson) Hardaway.
Surviving are her mother, Ruby (Kay) Cloyes of Morton; her Pop, Norman Cloyes; brother, Whit Hardaway of Gainesville, TX; two nieces and one nephew who lived with her for several years: April (Brian) Wagner, Elizabeth (Michael) Hood, and Justin (Christie) Hardaway; niece, Nicole (Ben) Rathert; nephew, Ryan (Melissa) Hanson; and a large extended Henderson family and Cloyes family. Also, surviving are her father, Fred of Richardson, TX; several half-brothers and step-sisters, and the extended Hardaway family. She was preceded in death by a sister, Holly (Hardaway) Hanson, and a nephew, Jeremy Hardaway.
Elizabeth graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering and worked as an electrical engineer at Hewlett Packard until 1995. She continued to offer her services in various organizations to help the handicapped and disabled. She participated in the Riverfront Market for several years, selling her hand-designed jewelry and loved to make quilts.
Cremation rites have been accorded for both Elizabeth and Emma. In place of flowers, memorials may be given to Domesti-PUPS, http://www.domesti-pups.org/donate.html. They will send an acknowledgment if you email them.
A virtual memorial service will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020, at 3 p.m. CST. Please visit www.peoriafuneral.com and follow the link to register for the memorial service to share a memory or leave a condolence for her family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020