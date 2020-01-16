|
Elizabeth Horne
PEORIA - Elizabeth "Betty" Louise Horne, 93, of Peoria passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Peoria. She was born June 18, 1926 in South Pekin to George and Mary Schafer Trumpy. She was preceded in death by her son, Everett Horne; her parents; four brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Maridee A. Waggoner; grandchildren, Sara (Robert) Brill, Joseph Waggoner, T.J. Waggoner, Jason Horne, Stephanie Jennings and seven great-grandchildren. Betty worked as a beautician for over 55 years. She was a gifted seamstress and she loved reupholstering furniture and to work on projects around her home. She truly loved her family and grandchildren. Bettys family extends a special thank you for the care she received from the people at Vitas Hospice. Per her wish's cremation has been accorded and no services will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the Diabetes Association in her name.
