Elizabeth Johnson
PEORIA - Elizabeth F. "Bonnie" Johnson, 67, of Peoria passed away at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria after a year-long battle with lung cancer, which eventually spread to her brain.
Born June 15, 1952, in Morgan County, Alabama, Bonnie moved to Illinois when she was 14 years old. Bonnie graduated from Pekin Community High School in June of 1971. She married David G. Johnson (originally from Elmwood, IL) on April 14, 1973. They were married for 46 years and lived in Peoria. He survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Shane (Kari) Johnson of Washington and Jay Johnson of Peoria; one daughter, Pepper (Chad) Grove of East Peoria; four grandchildren, Noah Nelson of Peoria Heights, Savannah Ball and Mitchell Ball of East Peoria and Koltyn Warner of Macomb; one sister, Noreene (David) McMillin of Washington; and one brother, Nolan "Buddy" Bolding of Washington.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dora; stepdad, Hobert Bolding of Creve Coeur; and one brother, Ricky Taylor of Alabama.
After high school, she graduated from Beauty College and was a Licensed Beautician. Because of back problems, she then managed the wig department at Belscot Discount Store. Bonnie then had her dream job selling jewelry at K's Merchandise and, with her people skills, was a big success. When the Par-A-Dice Casino Boat came to town, she immediately applied for a job and became a slot attendant and then moved to Blackjack dealer. Back problems finally ended her working career. She then found her next favorite job being a grandma and devoted most of her time to helping with the grandkids and their friends.
Bonnie loved county music and road trips to St. Louis to watch Cardinal baseball games. She enjoyed going with her husband to the ABC/USBC National Bowling Tournaments, especially every 3rd year to Reno, Nevada. Wisconsin fishing/gambling trips with her family were a big success. Her later years in life were filled with countless travel/school softball, hockey, basketball and baseball games with her grandchildren. She loved her trips with the grandkids, cheering them on and watching them play. Many knew her as "Grandma Bonnie." As her back problems became worse, thank god for Hallmark Movie Channel.
Her visitation will be on Friday, December 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes and Crematory Creve Coeur Chapel. Cremation will be accorded following visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019