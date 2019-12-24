|
Elizabeth "Betty" Kemmer
PEORIA - Elizabeth "Betty" Katherine Kemmer, 83, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Heritage Health in Chillicothe, Illinois.
She was born on March 3, 1936, in Peoria, Illinois, to Bernard and Veronica (Cullen) Kemmer.
A funeral Mass will be held on December 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent De Paul Church in Peoria, Illinois.
Donations to St. Vincent De Paul Society, c/o St. Vincent De Paul Church, Peoria, Illinois.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019