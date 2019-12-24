Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Kemmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Betty" Kemmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth "Betty" Kemmer Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Kemmer
PEORIA - Elizabeth "Betty" Katherine Kemmer, 83, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Heritage Health in Chillicothe, Illinois.
She was born on March 3, 1936, in Peoria, Illinois, to Bernard and Veronica (Cullen) Kemmer.
A funeral Mass will be held on December 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent De Paul Church in Peoria, Illinois.
Donations to St. Vincent De Paul Society, c/o St. Vincent De Paul Church, Peoria, Illinois.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -