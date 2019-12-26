|
Elizabeth M. Ashley
EAST PEORIA - Elizabeth May Ashley, 95, of East Peoria, IL, formerly of Spring Bay, IL passed away at 7:03 am on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center of East Peoria. She was born on December 29, 1923 in Peoria, IL to Herschel and Gladys (Betts) Underhill. She married Gerald F. Ashley on June 13, 1942 in Palmyra, MO. He passed away on December 9, 2012.
Surviving are daughter Janice (Jay) Hulick of East Peoria; grandchildren Patty Fleming, Debbie (Jim) McCormack, Lisa Headley, Steven Headley, and Greg (Kim) Timerman; nine great-grandchildren; and twenty-three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Sharon Ashley.
Elizabeth loved bingo and crosswords puzzles. She was a wonderful mother and a loving grandmother to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Mason Funeral Home Germantown Hills Chapel with Reverend Gary Salm officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to her service on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Spring Bay Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Stray Animal Midway Shelter (SAMS), 328 South Pinkerton Road, Hanna City, IL 61536 or at www.samsrescue.org. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019