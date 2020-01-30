|
Elizabeth Sears
GREEN VALLEY - Elizabeth M. Sears, age 94, of Green Valley, IL., passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Pekin Manor.
Elizabeth was born July 9, 1925 in Peoria, a daughter of Tony and Mary M. (Alwan) John. She is survived by three children, Toni Pollitt of Manito, IL., Christina Sears and Ray Sears of Peoria Heights, three grandchildren, Katrina Pollitt, Jessica Pollitt and Justin Sears, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, three sisters, one grandson and one granddaughter.
Elizabeth was a graduate of St. Boniface Grade School and Manual High School and was a long-time member of St. Ann's Catholic Church. She worked as a secretary at OSF St. Francis Medical Center for 28.5 years, retiring in 1990. She was a member of the OSF St. Francis Senior Saints and volunteered at OSF and in the Gift Shop.
A Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Wright & Salmon Mortuary, with a one hour prior visitation. Deacon John Skender will officiate and burial will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in West Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020