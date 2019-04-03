|
|
Elizabeth Waldrop
PEORIA - Elizabeth Waldrop, 55, of Peoria, IL, passed away peacefully at 9:55 p.m., surrounded by family, on Friday, March 29, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor.
Elizabeth was born on October 10, 1963, in New Albany, MS, to John Waldrop and Minnie Mae Shaw. Elizabeth graduated from Woodruff High School in 1981. She attended Stephens Institute for Fashion Merchandising in 1982. She furthered her education at Midstate College in 1982, where she graduated with a degree in Business Administration. Elizabeth had worked at UnityPoint Health-Methodist for the past 29 years in various departments, while currently working in Methodist business office for the past 20 years in Patient Accounts. Elizabeth served on various organizations in the community, such as Peoria Opportunity Board as Secretary, Habitat Family Selection Committee and Circle of Promise.
Elizabeth was a faithful member at New Life Christian Church, where she served on the Usher Ministry, Membership and First Responders. She co-lead a women's small group entitled Sister's Keeper. Elizabeth was the epitome of what it means to have a servant's heart and was always willing to help wherever needed.
Elizabeth loved to travel, shop and watch HGTV and the Food Network Channel. Elizabeth loved hanging out with her family and friends. She was known as the BOSS and the rock of the family. She loved to host and always opened up her home. She was funny and outgoing and loved her brother James' greens. She would have you freezing in her house, and hot in her car! She was a loving mother; grandmother, a special friend to some and a good friend to all.
Elizabeth leaves to cherish her precious memories, two sons, Jody (Rebecca) McGee and Willie (Rose) Cagle; one beautiful daughter, Brittny (Richard Eckwood) Waldrop of Peoria; two brothers, James Waldrop of Peoria and Torresy (Yolanda) Smith of Houston, Texas; two precious sisters, Patricia Waldrop-Johnson and Joyce Ann Garrett of Peoria; eighteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, to whom she was affectionately known as "YaYa;" her special "minute maid" daughter; and a host of other relatives and friends who dearly loved her.
She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal parents, grandparents and one niece.
Memorial services will be held at New Life Christian Church on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. Pastor Spencer Gibson will officiate.
Online condolences and words of encouragement can be made at twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019