|
|
Elizabeth Zalisko
MORTON - Elizabeth "Bette" Rose Zalisko, 89, of Morton passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Bette was born to Polish immigrants, John and Mary (Massny) Gibala, on February 18, 1931, in Benton, Ill. After graduating high school, she moved to Peoria, where she married Miles Zalisko in 1952. Together, they raised their three children in East Peoria. They were married 53 years when Miles passed away in August of 2005. She was also preceded in death by her son, David Zalisko; and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her children, Michelle Zalisko of Morton and Ed (Amy) Zalisko of Carlinville, Ill.; four grandchildren, Ellie (Bryan) Nicholson of Athens, Ga., Benjamin Zalisko of Washington, D.C., Sarah (Robyn) Wolf of Carpentersville, Ill., and Leah (Jeremy) Knight of Athens, Ga.; and three great-grandchildren, Joshua and Loren Knight and Avery Nicholson.
Bette worked part-time at Caterpillar after her children started school. She was also a Cub Scout den mother, Girl Scout troop leader, 4-H leader and a room mother at Pleasant Hill Grade School.
In retirement, Bette and Miles bought a motor home and traveled widely in North America. She loved visiting with everyone she met, looking for connections and common interests. After several years on the road, and more than 10,000 miles, they settled in McAllen, Texas, where Bette enjoyed socializing with her many friends, line dancing and learning Mexican culture.
Throughout her life, Bette battled cancer. She modeled courage, determination and a fighting spirit that inspired her family and friends.
She loved life, music and her animals. She was also the biggest cheerleader for her children and grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the , the or the .
To leave an online obituary for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 11 to May 13, 2020