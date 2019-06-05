|
Ella Lee Norris
PEORIA - Mother Ella Lee Norris, 80, of Peoria, Illinois, peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home at 6:57 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Ella leaves to cherish her most precious memory, her mother, Fannie Washington of Eureka, IL; four sons, Gregory Sr. (JoAnn) Young of Peoria, IL, Ka'El "Michael Young" Zakiah of Chicago, IL, Frank Penigar of Milwaukee, WI, and Rev. Marlon (Zina) Young Sr. of Peoria, IL; four daughters, Jodie (Arthur) Marshall, JeTuan Norris and Jacqueline Norris-Bush, all of Peoria, IL, and Carmen (Charles Sr.) Averhart of Maywood, IL; two sisters, Rev. Beola Walls of Peoria, IL, and Rev. Barbara (Dwight) Hunter of Olive Branch, MS; over 80 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her Morning Glory Community Church family.
She was preceded in death by her father; brother, Michael Summerville; and great-grandson, Elijah.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Prince of Peace M.B. Church, with a visitation one hour before service, beginning at 9 a.m. Pastor Simon Holly Jr. will officiate.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 5 to June 7, 2019