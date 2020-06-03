Ellamae Ann Renken
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ellamae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellamae Ann Renken
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Ellamae Ann Renken, 74, of Peoria Heights, IL, passed away at 8:55 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. On the day of her death, she received pastoral care and the Lutheran Commendation of the Dying to prepare her way. She passed on peacefully and quietly of her own accord, with all her children by her side.
She was born on October 15, 1945, in Washington, IL, to Willard and Dorothy (Blumenshine) Belsly. She married Ronald L. Renken on April 11, 1964, and although they divorced later in life, they remained friends.
Surviving are her daughter, Dorothy (Timothy) McChesney of Kewaskum, WI, Ronald James (Stephanie) Renken of Milwaukee, WI, and Jeremiah Renken of Peoria Heights; four grandchildren; one adopted granddaughter; and brothers, Michael Belsly and Lester (Patricia) Belsly, both of Washington.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patricia Bolton; and brother, Howard Belsly.
For many years, Ellamae served the women of the Washington community as a beautician, working with her mother, operating Dottie Ann's Salon. Over the years, she had worked at Dental Arts Laboratories and Maple Shade Dental in Peoria. Most recently, Ellamae was a bus driver for Peoria Heights High School. She was a member of the American Legion Post 100 in Washington and she volunteered at the South Side Mission throughout the year and at the holidays.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private graveside service will be held in Glendale Cemetery in Washington. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for her family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 444-2634
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved