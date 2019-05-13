|
Ellen Anne Palladini
BARTONVILLE - Ellen Anne Palladini of Bartonville passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 5:02 p.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois. In her passing, she was completely surrounded by family and friends, a circle of tenderness, to lift her into the loving arms of God. She was 75 years young.
Ellen Anne was born on July 22, 1943, in New York City, NY, the first born child of George Otis Huber and Ellen Harriet Monahan.
She leaves behind two brothers, George O. (Susie) Huber and William J. (Nona) Huber; and one sister, Mary A (David) Mize. Also surviving are two nieces, Hollie (Greg) Broughton of Savannah, TN and Tiffany (Scott) Paluska of Washington, IL; three nephews, Ian (Glenna) Hagan of Peoria, IL, Evan Hagan of Brooklyn, NY, and Patrick Huber of Creve Coeur, IL. Also surviving are so many special, cherished and life-long friends, too numerous to mention here, many of which stood side-by-side with her family during Ellen's final battle and the decisions that had to be made, with utmost love.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Susan Horvath; and the two loves of her life, Louis (Bo) Hallak in 1997 and John Palladini in 2013.
Since Ellen's last act of kindness was to donate her body to science, there will be no visitation. There will be a memorial Mass held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 2525 S. Skyway Blvd., Bartonville, IL, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 11 a.m., with a celebration of life afterward in the Parish Hall. To celebrate and salute the true spirit of Ellen and her unique style, we ask hats (any type okay) be worn by her lady friends.
Memorials can be made in her name to St. Anthony's Catholic Church or a .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 13 to May 15, 2019