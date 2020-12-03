Ellen June Hansen
PEORIA - Ellen June Hansen lived as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. If you ever needed help, Ellen would be there to comfort and care. Ellen was called home to the Lord on November 30, 2020. She was loved by all and she will be missed.
She was born September 15, 1943 in Peoria to Wesley & Nellie (Noe) Morland and raised by parents Frank & Nellie (Noe) Lyle.
Ellen graduated from Richwoods High School in 1961. She met a young man, David Jon Hansen, and he became her best friend and husband on May 24, 1964.
Ellen retired from Pleasant Valley Grade School and became heavily involved at Hospice Compassus as a volunteer sunshine girl. She was also a dedicated member of the Central Illinois Van Club and GSL.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, David Jon "Big D" "Suds" Hansen; their children June M Hansen of Thornton, CO, Dawn K (Ronald) Meyer of Rushville, and David Jon II (Teresa) Hansen of Marquette Heights; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Bill (Gwen) Lyle and Sally Bullock and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Davison Fulton Woolsey Wilton Funeral Home. The Rev. Dwight Winnett will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior services on Saturday. Cremation rites will follow services.
Memorial contributions may be mailed to Hospice Compassus, 2000 W. Pioneer Pkwy, Peoria, IL 61615. You may make an online condolence at www.woolsey-wilton.com
