Ellen L. Lutes
HENRY - Ellen L. Lutes, 91, of Henry passed away at 7:50 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at St. Joseph's Nursing Home in Lacon.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at St Mary's Catholic Church in Henry. Fr John Bosco Mujuni will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Henry.
Calvert-Johnson Memorial Homes in Henry is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be given to St. Joseph's Nursing Home in Lacon.
Ellen was born on July 14, 1927, in Hopewell Township, a daughter to James C. and Ellen Long Jason. She married Virgil Davis in Lacon on January 11, 1947. She later married Vernon Lutes in Henry on May 31, 1987. He preceded her in death on August 5, 2000.
Surviving are her children, Jerry L. Davis of Peru, Jack (Vicki) Davis of Henry, Ellen (Charles) Robbins of Lacon, Christine Marchesi of Chillicothe, Diana Davis of Buffalo, New York, and Joseph Davis of Lacon; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and 2 brothers, George (Sharon) Jason and Delbert (Jean) Jason, both of Lacon.
She was preceded in death by a son, Virgil; and 2 grandchildren.
Ellen was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Henry. She was also a member of Royal Neighbors, Daughters of Isabela and Women's Auxiliary. She enjoyed singing and crocheting.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019