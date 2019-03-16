|
Ellen L. Zimmerman
TRIVOLI - Ellen L. Zimmerman, 71, of Trivoli passed away at 12:20 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Graham Hospital in Canton.
She was born on March 19, 1947, in Elgin, IL, to Christian and Carrie (Smith) Schick. She married James Zimmerman on April 29, 1967, in Peoria, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Terri (John) King of Bartonville, Jami (Carlos) Carpenter of Farmington and Jodi (Brandon) Shake of Trivoli; three grandchildren, Kendahl and Korbin Shake and Carlos Carpenter II.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Toni J. Thomas.
Ellen was a member of the Church of the Brethren in Canton. She loved her family, grandkids, gardening, riding horses and genealogy.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, IL. The Rev. Kevin Kessler will officiate. Burial will follow the services at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in rural Trivoli, IL. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Memorials can be made to the Church of the Brethren in Canton.
To view Ellen's DVD or to make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019