Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
341 East Fort Street
Farmington, IL 61531
(309) 245-2452
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Zimmerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen L. Zimmerman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ellen L. Zimmerman Obituary
Ellen L. Zimmerman
TRIVOLI - Ellen L. Zimmerman, 71, of Trivoli passed away at 12:20 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Graham Hospital in Canton.
She was born on March 19, 1947, in Elgin, IL, to Christian and Carrie (Smith) Schick. She married James Zimmerman on April 29, 1967, in Peoria, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Terri (John) King of Bartonville, Jami (Carlos) Carpenter of Farmington and Jodi (Brandon) Shake of Trivoli; three grandchildren, Kendahl and Korbin Shake and Carlos Carpenter II.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Toni J. Thomas.
Ellen was a member of the Church of the Brethren in Canton. She loved her family, grandkids, gardening, riding horses and genealogy.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, IL. The Rev. Kevin Kessler will officiate. Burial will follow the services at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in rural Trivoli, IL. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Memorials can be made to the Church of the Brethren in Canton.
To view Ellen's DVD or to make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now