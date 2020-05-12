|
Ellen Mary Mounts
PEORIA - Ellen Mary Mounts, age 79, of Peoria passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Mary was born on June 17, 1940, in Aurora, IL, to Hugh Patrick and Irene Rose (Kittle) Murphy. She married William Thomas Mounts Sr. in 1959 in Lockport, IL. He preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her parents; her son, William T. Mounts Jr.; and her granddaughter, Leah Rachel Resler.
Surviving are her children, Stephen P. Mounts of Peoria Heights, IL, Maureen E. Mounts of Peoria Heights, IL, Kathleen A. Horn of Chillicothe, IL, and Christine M. Mounts of Minneapolis, MN; seven grandchildren, Patrick (Courtnie) Weber, Laura (Sefa) Kirici, Deekz Resler, Brian Garrett, Anne Resler, Paul Resler and David Resler; and one great-grandchild, Rowan Garrett. Also surviving are her brother, Pat (April) Murphy of West Chicago, IL; and her special friend and companion, Steve Sousa of Peoria.
Mary graduated from West Chicago Community High School and then from Illinois Central College with an Associate's Degree in Nursing. She worked for OSF St. Francis Medical Center as a nurse and was also a Licensed Lactation Consultant. She was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church and she volunteered for the American Red Cross, the Chillicothe Public Library, and was active in the PTA at Mossville School. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, home improvement projects and getting together with her friends from the Sunshine Girls Birthday Club.
A public visitation will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Covid restrictions will be in effect. A private family graveside will be held with burial at Chillicothe City Cemetery. Fr. Thomas Taylor will officiate. Memorials may be made to . Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 12 to May 14, 2020