Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
304 North Walnut Avenue
Princeville, IL 61559
(309) 385-4414
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
304 North Walnut Avenue
Princeville, IL 61559
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Princeville Apostolic Christian Church
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Princeville Apostolic Christian Church
Ellsworth D. "Ike" Martin


1933 - 2020
Ellsworth D. "Ike" Martin Obituary
Ellsworth D. "Ike" Martin
PRINCEVILLE – Ellsworth "Ike" David Martin, 86, of Princeville, passed away at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Apostolic Christian Skylines in Peoria.
Ike was born on September 17, 1933 in Peoria, the son of Christian C. and Bessie (Streitmatter) Martin. He married Donna Ruth Sauder on September 13, 1959 in Tremont. She preceded him in death on September 19, 2004 in Peoria.
Surviving are two sons, Larry (Tiffany) Martin of Princeville and Todd (Twila) Martin of Iowa City, IA; three daughters, Joyce Martin of Chesterfield, MO, Rebecca (Troy) Varvil of Lacon, and Brenda (Randy) Kieser of Wyoming; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Doris (William) Michel of Morton, and Arlys and Arlene Martin both of Princeville; and one brother, Gerald (Louise) Martin of Princeville. He was also preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Alice Metzger and Janet Schubert; and two brothers, Ervin and Nathan Martin.
Ike served in the United States Army. He worked for Princeville Canning Co., Martin Farms, OMI and in the maintenance department at Prairie Villa where he lived for 13 years. He often volunteered as a driver for Akron-Princeville Ambulance and also gave his time at the Midwest Food Bank and the Princeville Heritage Museum.
Ike's funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at Princeville Apostolic Christian Church, where he was a member. Ministers of the church will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville. Additional visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be in Princeville Apostolic Christian Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Christian Skylines in Peoria. Condolences may be left for Ike's family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
