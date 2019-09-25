|
Elmer Kaeb
MORTON - Elmer E. Kaeb, 91, of Morton, formerly OF Tremont, died at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
He was born on October 30, 1927, in Tremont to George and Martha Schmidgall Kaeb. He married Darlene D. Barth on March 15, 1959, in Tremont, and she passed away on August 1, 2008.
Surviving are four sons, David (Barbara) Kaeb of Tremont, Dennis (Michelle) Kaeb of Morton, Virgil (Suellen) Kaeb of Sarasota, FL, and Timm (Sandra) Kaeb of Palmetto, FL; four grandchildren, Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Kaeb of Tremont, Julie (Josh) Stoller of Gridley, Dr. Lizabeth Kaeb (Dr. Salvador Fernandez) of Morton and Barrett Kaeb of Aurora; and four great-grandchildren, Tyson, Jordan and Ella Stoller and Kinley Kaeb.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.
Elmer was a lifelong dairy farmer, farming for over 75 years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His family would like to thank Apostolic Christian Restmor for their care and support over the past 11 years. Elmer's favorite place to be was in the Activity Room with residents and visitors, playing games, socializing and listening to music.
He was a member of Apostolic Christian Church in Tremont, where his funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Ministers of the church will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont, and one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be at the Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery in Tremont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Restmor.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019