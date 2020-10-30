Eloise Binegar
HANNA CITY — Eloise Binegar, age 78, of Hanna City, passed away at 10:31 A.M. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center after six weeks of battling the effects of a stroke.
Born in Peoria on July 25, 1942 to parents Frances "Dodd" Boyer and Marion Winning, Eloise married David Binegar on September 21, 1963 in Peoria. David preceded her in death on June 6, 2019.
Eloise enjoyed spending time with her family and is survived by one son, Thomas (Michelle) Binegar of Farmington; two daughters, Tina (Bruce) Goyen of Dunfermline, and Michele (Rick Spence) Binegar of Hanna City; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one sister-in-law, Joyce Binegar of Brimfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, and one sister.
Eloise worked as a switch board operator for Bell Telephone Company before becoming a homemaker. She took pleasure in completing jigsaw and crossword puzzles, crochet, reading books, and watching Cubs games and NASCAR. She lovingly rocked and cuddled her many grandchildren. Eloise hosted and cooked for many family gatherings.
A visitation will be from 9:00 A.M to 11 A.M. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at The Wilton Mortuary with the Reverend John LaFollette officiating the funeral service at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow in Cottonwood Cemetery in Hanna City, IL.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Methodist Medical Center. Their gratitude grew with each new staff member who came to care for Eloise.
Memorials may be made to the Logan-Trivoli Fire Department or Easter Seals. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com
.