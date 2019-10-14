|
Elsie Astrid Strasser
PEKIN - Elsie Astrid Strasser, 82, of Pekin passed away at 12:29 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Born August 20, 1937, in Bloomington to Walter and Judith (Olsson) Thees, she married Bruce Strasser on May 2, 1987, in Pekin. He survives.
Surviving are one daughter, Carrie (Guy) Wallinger of Pekin; three sons, Richard (Kathy) Strasser of Edmond, OK, Stephen (Ann) Strasser of Mishawaka, IN, and Robert Strasser of Pekin; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Marilyn Mason.
Elsie was a homemaker, raising her 4 children. The last 15 years her free time has been spent with the Grand Chapter Order of Eastern Star. She was Past Matron of the Celestial City Chapter, Dual member of the Mystic Tide Chapter, Grand Lecturer Emeritus and Grand Representative of Iowa in Illinois.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Order of the Eastern of Star Rites will be held following the visitation at 7 p.m. Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Rev. Judy Steger Kennedy will officiate. Burial will follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Order of the Eastern Star Endowment Trust Fund of Illinois, P.O. Box 317, 9894 Star Lane, Macon, IL 62544.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019