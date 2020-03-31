|
Elsie Criner-Blodgett
YATES CITY - Elsie M. Criner-Blodgett, 87, of St. Cloud, FL, formerly of Yates City, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020, in the Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Cornerstone Hospice Unit, in Orlando, FL.
Elsie was born on Dec. 10, 1932, in Springfield, IL, to Lawrence and Mary (Chambers) Haury. She married Albert Dale Criner on July 30, 1950, in Raymond, IL. He preceded her in death on April 17, 1996. She married Rodney Blodgett on April 10, 2004, in Farmington, IL. Rodney preceded her in death on April 28, 2013.
Surviving are three daughters, Suzie (Bill) Brooks of St. Cloud, FL, Deb (Keith) Butterfield of Edwards, IL, and Sherrie Criner of St. Cloud. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Jason (Nicole) Sager of Peoria, IL, Dale (Jenny) Sager of Navarre, FL, Micah (Kim) Himegarner and Jeremy (Tina) Himegarner, all of Yates City, Angela (Steve) Robinson of Washington, IL, and Nick (Maggie) Butterfield of Brimfield, IL; 19 great-grandchildren, Sydney of Canton, Jack and Jake Sager of Peoria, Landon and Kennedy Sager of Navarre, Kaylee, Jackie and Alex Robinson of Washington, Hattie, Nellie and Freddie Butterfield of Brimfield, Zachary Himegarner of Yates City, Ashe (Kayla) Himegarner of Glasford, Morgan Himegarner of Washington, Katie Bodine of Bartonville, Peyton Himegarner of Kewanee, Kinzie Ater of Yates City, Tony Mathes of Yates City and Mali Cantrall of Rockford; and two great-great-grandchildren, Ava and Ali Himegarner of Glasford. Further survivors include five step-children, Randy (Val) Blodgett of Yates City, Mike Blodgett of Hallsvile, MO, Jeff (Aysen) Blodgett of Missouri City, TX, Kathy (Dan) Kiesewetter of Farmington and Lora (Kevin) Ramp of Yates City; 13 step-grandchildren; 18 step-great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
During her many decades in Central Illinois, Elsie was employed at Reynolds Insurance in Peoria, Illinois Central College in East Peoria and the Knox County Courthouse. She also enjoyed travels that spanned essentially all parts of the United States, as well as making a medical mission trip to Haiti in the 1990s. Elsie's hobby of painting not only brought her much joy, but resulted in many nature and seasonal works that now grace the homes of her family. Most of all, Elsie enjoyed her families, learning about their lives and activities and offering her praise and encouragement to all.
Cremation rites have been accorded through New Horizon Funeral Chapel and Cremation in St. Cloud. A graveside service will be scheduled at a later date at the Yates City Cemetery.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020