Elsie Lynn
PEORIA - Elsie M. Lynn, 83, of rural Peoria passed away and went home to be with her Lord at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at her home.
Born Oct. 2, 1935, in Howard County, Mo., to Louis Jackson and Mary Hester (Reeves) Westfall, she married Rev. Albert Henry "Al" Lynn on June 14, 1952, in Higbee, Mo. He survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Cindy (Dan) Bonnette of Pekin; two sons, Rev. David (Diane) Lynn of Creve Coeur and James (Kathy) Lynn of Peoria; six grandchildren, Chris (Jessica) Bonnette of Pekin, Rev. Matthew (Melissa) Bonnette of Dothan, Ala., Timothy (Melissa) Bonnette of Pekin, Nathan Lynn and Stephen (Deanna) Lynn, both of Creve Coeur, and Jamie Lynn of Bartonville; eleven great-grandchildren; one brother, Frank (Jean) Westfall of Denver, Colo.; and two sisters, Marjorie Runyon of Delavan and Josie (Wayne) Newman of Kirksville, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents and seventeen brothers and sisters.
Elsie owned and operated Lynn's Christian Bookstore in downtown Pekin with her husband for many years. She also supported her husband in full-time ministry in Pekin at Faith Baptist, Lewistown, Creve Coeur, Glasford, Toulon and Rock Falls at Berean Baptist Church, where her husband was the founding Pastor.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Creve Coeur and the Association of Independent Baptist Churches of Illinois, where her husband was a past state representative.
She enjoyed basket making, as her family is well-known for making "Westfall" white oak baskets. She was a self-taught organist and always involved in the local church.
Her funeral will be at noon Saturday, July 27, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Creve Coeur. Pastor David Lynn will officiate. Visitation will be two hours before the funeral. Burial will be in Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin. Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 425 Rusche, Creve Coeur, IL 61610.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 24 to July 26, 2019