Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Elvira Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elvira Z. Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elvira Z. Johnson Obituary
Elvira Z. Johnson
HANNA CITY - Elvira Z. Johnson, 84, of Hanna City, Illinois, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois.
She was born on December 14, 1934, in Berlin, Germany, to Zenzi Kuhnert. She married Arlen Johnson on December 7, 2002, in Limestone Township, Illinois. He survives.
She is also survived by one sister, Renate Lorenz, and one brother, Peter Rogowski both of Berlin, Germany; one niece; one nephew; and one great-niece.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She immigrated to the United States of America in 1955 and lived for five years in Indiana. She became a U.S. Citizen in 1960 and moved to Chicago, where she worked in various jewelry stores. In 1969, she moved to Champaign-Urbana and became involved in the sale of cosmetics. She transferred to Peoria in 1988 and continued in the cosmetic business until 2005. Elvira moved to Hanna City in 2002, where she loved working in the garden and with flowers. She had a love of animals and was a member of the Central Illinois Women's Business Association. She was a member of Christ Church Limestone.
Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Father Harold Comacho will officiate. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral chapel. Cremation rites will be accorded following services. Inurnment will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Christ Church Cemetery in Limestone Township, Illinois. Memorials may be made to SAMS (animal placement center), one of Elvira's favorite charities, at 328 S. Pinkerton Road, Hanna City, Illinois 61536; or Christ Church Limestone.
You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 1 to May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now