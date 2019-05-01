|
|
Elvira Z. Johnson
HANNA CITY - Elvira Z. Johnson, 84, of Hanna City, Illinois, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois.
She was born on December 14, 1934, in Berlin, Germany, to Zenzi Kuhnert. She married Arlen Johnson on December 7, 2002, in Limestone Township, Illinois. He survives.
She is also survived by one sister, Renate Lorenz, and one brother, Peter Rogowski both of Berlin, Germany; one niece; one nephew; and one great-niece.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She immigrated to the United States of America in 1955 and lived for five years in Indiana. She became a U.S. Citizen in 1960 and moved to Chicago, where she worked in various jewelry stores. In 1969, she moved to Champaign-Urbana and became involved in the sale of cosmetics. She transferred to Peoria in 1988 and continued in the cosmetic business until 2005. Elvira moved to Hanna City in 2002, where she loved working in the garden and with flowers. She had a love of animals and was a member of the Central Illinois Women's Business Association. She was a member of Christ Church Limestone.
Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Father Harold Comacho will officiate. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral chapel. Cremation rites will be accorded following services. Inurnment will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Christ Church Cemetery in Limestone Township, Illinois. Memorials may be made to SAMS (animal placement center), one of Elvira's favorite charities, at 328 S. Pinkerton Road, Hanna City, Illinois 61536; or Christ Church Limestone.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 1 to May 3, 2019