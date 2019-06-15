|
Elward "Tuffy" Skaggs
LACON - Elward "Tuffy" Skaggs, 83, of Lacon died on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at his home.
Born on May 13, 1936, in Spring Valley to the late Ernest and Edith Gumble Skaggs, he married Bonnie Lewis on July 13, 1969.
"Tuff" is survived by his wife, Bonnie; daughter, Sherry (Russell) Wallace of Peoria; brothers, Eldon (Johnnie) of Glendale, AZ, and Robert (Jan) of Metamora; sister-in-law, Kathy (late Melvin) Skaggs of Lacon; grandchildren, Krystle (Travis) Rutherford of Mount Vernon, Leah (Josh) Walden of Carterville, Charlie (Michelle) Wallace of Peoria, Victoria (Jason) Phillips of Peoria Heights and Matt Wallace of Peoria; and 4 great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by daughter, Debbie Wolske; sister, Elaine Foster; and brother, Melvin Skaggs.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a graveside service will be held in the Magnolia Cemetery on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Memorials can be made to The or the donor's choice and online condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 15 to June 17, 2019