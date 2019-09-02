Home

Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Ward Chapel AME
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Ward Chapel AME
More Obituaries for Elweder Francis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elweder "Granny" Francis


1916 - 2019
Elweder "Granny" Francis Obituary
Elweder "Granny" Francis
PEORIA - Elweder "Granny" Francis, 102, of Peoria passed away peacefully Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. in Peoria.
She was born on October 21, 1916, in Stephens, Arkansas, to Jack and Callie Stringer.
Surviving are one daughter, Cle Hicks of Rockford; eight grandchildren; one sister, Orell Hollingshed of Rockford; and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, great-great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Sara Crooks; 3 brothers; and 5 sisters.
Granny worked as an LPN for many years and, in her retirement years, she worked in Housekeeping at Commercial National Bank. She was a member of Ward Chapel AME Church in Peoria.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. September 7, 2019, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Ward Chapel AME. The Rev. Arthur Williams and Adrian Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Ward Chapel AME Church in Peoria.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2019
