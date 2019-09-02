|
Elweder "Granny" Francis
PEORIA - Elweder "Granny" Francis, 102, of Peoria passed away peacefully Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. in Peoria.
She was born on October 21, 1916, in Stephens, Arkansas, to Jack and Callie Stringer.
Surviving are one daughter, Cle Hicks of Rockford; eight grandchildren; one sister, Orell Hollingshed of Rockford; and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, great-great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Sara Crooks; 3 brothers; and 5 sisters.
Granny worked as an LPN for many years and, in her retirement years, she worked in Housekeeping at Commercial National Bank. She was a member of Ward Chapel AME Church in Peoria.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. September 7, 2019, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Ward Chapel AME. The Rev. Arthur Williams and Adrian Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Ward Chapel AME Church in Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2019