|
|
Elwood "Sonny" Reliford
EAST PEORIA - Elwood "Sonny" Reliford, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at his home in East Peoria.
Sonny was born on October 18, 1944 in Peoria, son of Edward and Marjorie (Bradley) Reliford. He married Becky Thomas on September 20, 1969 in East Peoria, and they celebrated 49 years of marriage before her passing on January 3, 2019.
He is survived by his daughter, Tammy (Paul) Arnold of East Peoria; son, Troy (Julie) Reliford of Mackinaw; brother, William (Patti) Reliford of Carson City, NV; grandchildren, Brooke (Devon) Bristol, Kinsley, Colson, Kylin, and Hudson Reliford; and one great-granddaughter, Avery Bristol.
Sonny served in the United States Army from August 30, 1965 until his honorable discharge and transfer to the Army Reserves on August 29, 1967. He retired from Peoria and Pekin Union Railroad after 41 years of dedicated service. He was a member of Abbas Grotto in East Peoria and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bradley Braves basketball fan. He loved watching, coaching, and supporting his kids and grandchildren in all their activities.
A visitation will be held at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM. A graveside service will be held at Fondulac Cemetery immediately following visitation. Pastor Lloyd Brock will officiate.
To reflect Sonny's fun, upbeat attitude and love of sports, please wear your favorite sports attire.
Memorial donations may be made to Abbas Grotto.
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020