Emery Tabor Jr.
LOWPOINT - Emery G. Tabor Jr., 67, of Lowpoint, IL, passed away at 4:23 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on November 20, 1951, in Davenport, IA, the son of Emery G. and Barbara J. Quine Tabor Sr. He married Linda Shew on May 2, 1975, in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife; his children, Denise (Kirk) Taylor and Scott (Kami) Tabor and Kim Tabor and Karlene Tabor,both from a previous marriage; along with 7 grandchildren. Also surviving are one sister, Linnea (Dave) Malott; three nieces; and 7 great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Lanette Tabor.
He worked for Caterpillar Tractor Co. for 30 years and was a member of UAW Local 974. Emery was a super fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears. He enjoyed watching wildlife, being with his family and throwing cookies to the squirrels every morning.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the Washburn Ambulance and Germantown Fire & Rescue for their caring and professional treatment and also to the dedicated doctors and nurses at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life will be at a later date. There will be no services.
Donations can be made to the Washburn Ambulance or Germantown Fire & Rescue.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 9 to July 11, 2019