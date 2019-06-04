|
|
Emil "Frank" Cramer
LACON - Emil Franz "Frank" Cramer, 93, of Lacon died on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at his residence.
Born on May 15, 1926, in Greenview, IL, to the late Emil F. and Bertha Diers Cramer, he served his country in the Navy during World War II as an air crewman and aviation cadet. He came home, graduated from the University of Illinois and married Donna Taylor on April 23, 1950, in Lacon. Frank and Donna enjoyed many travels with family and good friends. Family functions were always a priority for them, especially summer vacations in Minnesota. After 66 wonderful years together, Donna passed on December 20, 2016. Frank spent 8 years at Peoria IDOT, then 30 years as Marshall County Highway engineer. He was also a registered Professional Engineer, a registered land surveyor, and for a short time, a registered real estate broker. Frank was also a member of the Lacon American Legion Post 593 and a 32nd degree Mason.
Frank is survived by his daughter, Connie (Dennis) Anderson of Princeton; granddaughters, Kristin (Steven) Peterson of Monticello, GA, Meredith (Jamie) Hattan of Lacon and Melissa Anderson of Princeton; great-grandchildren, Kyndal, Kourtlyn, Kaylor and Kendryck; nieces, Betty Cooper of Pekin, Linda Cramer of Athens, IL, and Carol Farquhar of Tinley Park; nephews, Jack Biggs of Houston, TX, Doug, Robert and Gary Biggs, all of Springfield, IL, and Kenneth Biggs of Port Charlotte, FL.
He was also preceded in death by brothers, John I.D., Frank J. and Herman F.; sister, Clara Biggs; stillborn sisters, Bertha and Della; and nephews, Donald and Larry Cramer.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lenz Memorial Home in Lacon, with Tom Nofsinger officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at Lenz Memorial Home. Interment with military rites of the cremains of Donna and Frank will be at a later date.
Memorials can be made to Special Olympics Region A or St. Jude.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 4 to June 6, 2019