Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
Resources
More Obituaries for Emil Wilcox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emil E. "Temo" Wilcox


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emil E. "Temo" Wilcox Obituary
Emil E. "Temo" Wilcox
CHILLICOTHE - Emil E. "Temo" Wilcox, age 94, of Chillicothe passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Gene was born on October 14, 1925, in Peoria, Illinois, to Roy W. and Eva (Lewis) Wilcox. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.
Surviving are his children, Tena (Garwin) Shane and Jodie Armstrong, both of Chillicothe; four grandchildren, Aaron (Cally) Shane, Cortney (Brent) Angelo, Caleb (Azure) Armstrong and Ryan Armstrong; 11 great-grandchildren, Adyson and Corsin Shane, Braden, Graysen and Kalen Angelo, Levi, Vincent, Keen and Xavier Armstrong and Molly and Henry Armstrong; and his niece, Carol Loser.
In the early years, Gene worked on a tugboat as a deckhand on the Illinois River. When he was 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served on a number of ships during World War II. After the war, he was made pilot of the USS Creon and piloted it to the Bikini Atoll. Gene was also part of Operation Crossroads nuclear weapons test. Upon returning to Chillicothe, Gene joined the Army National Guard, serving ten years on their rifle team.
In the late 1960s, Gene began working for Campus Crusade for Christ in California and then at Northern Illinois University until 1972. He then moved to Dalton, Kentucky, and was a farmer. After he retired, he moved back to Chillicothe. Gene enjoyed working out at Pearce Community Center and he was an avid duck hunter and wood carver.
A private graveside service will be held at Chillicothe City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Pearce Community Center, 609 W. Cedar Court, Chillicothe.
Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -