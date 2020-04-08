|
Emil E. "Temo" Wilcox
CHILLICOTHE - Emil E. "Temo" Wilcox, age 94, of Chillicothe passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Gene was born on October 14, 1925, in Peoria, Illinois, to Roy W. and Eva (Lewis) Wilcox. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.
Surviving are his children, Tena (Garwin) Shane and Jodie Armstrong, both of Chillicothe; four grandchildren, Aaron (Cally) Shane, Cortney (Brent) Angelo, Caleb (Azure) Armstrong and Ryan Armstrong; 11 great-grandchildren, Adyson and Corsin Shane, Braden, Graysen and Kalen Angelo, Levi, Vincent, Keen and Xavier Armstrong and Molly and Henry Armstrong; and his niece, Carol Loser.
In the early years, Gene worked on a tugboat as a deckhand on the Illinois River. When he was 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served on a number of ships during World War II. After the war, he was made pilot of the USS Creon and piloted it to the Bikini Atoll. Gene was also part of Operation Crossroads nuclear weapons test. Upon returning to Chillicothe, Gene joined the Army National Guard, serving ten years on their rifle team.
In the late 1960s, Gene began working for Campus Crusade for Christ in California and then at Northern Illinois University until 1972. He then moved to Dalton, Kentucky, and was a farmer. After he retired, he moved back to Chillicothe. Gene enjoyed working out at Pearce Community Center and he was an avid duck hunter and wood carver.
A private graveside service will be held at Chillicothe City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Pearce Community Center, 609 W. Cedar Court, Chillicothe.
Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020